Scarlet Nexus: let’s find out more about the gameplay, 4K goal and 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X

After a reveal at the Xbox Series X themed event, Scarlet Nexus returns to be the protagonist on the videogame scene following the sharing by the development team of a lot of new information.

Expected both on current generation platforms and on PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X, the anime-style action RPG sees veterans of the series in its team Tales of and the recent Code Vein. Asked about the production objectives in terms of performance, the Creative Director Kenji Anabuki revealed that the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions will run at 1080p and 30fps. Otherwise, Sony and Microsoft are aiming for one for the next generation consoles 4K resolution with a framerate capable of reaching the target of 60 fps. The latter standard can also be achieved on PC, as long as the recommended requirements are met.

In the meantime, Everyeye’s editorial team has had the opportunity to to interview the team of Bandai Namco, with whom we discussed Scarlet Nexus gameplay, combat system and longevity. To introduce you all the details that we have learned, we have made a video entirely dedicated: you can find it at the opening of this news and, as usual, on the Everyeye YouTube Channel. We wish you a good viewing!