Scarlet and Doctor Doom return to Darkhold Alpha, Steve Orlando's horror-hued series

After a lifetime spent working in the ranks DC Comics, Steve Orlando has decided to change teams and lend his talent to the competition too Marvel. The first issue of the new series "Darkhold: Alpha"will debut in June 2020, and will see the return of two very important characters: Scarlet Witch and the Doctor Destiny.

Orlando (Batman, Wonder Woman, Justice League of America) recently communicated to The Hollywood Reporter his decision to work as a freelencer, and therefore to terminate the contract with DC. With him in this new adventure the illustrator Cian Tormey (Batgirl, Annihilation: Scourge) e Greg Smallwood (Moon Knight), the person in charge of the first Cover visible at the bottom.

Darkhold is the name of the Book of the Damned, but according to what the author revealed, the series will dig deep into the psychology of the characters and will not be limited to the search for the sacred text. Scarlet Witch will be the main protagonist of the series, and will put together a team of heroes to save the world from the threat of the Book.

Darkhold is the name of the Book of the Damned, but according to what the author revealed, the series will dig deep into the psychology of the characters and will not be limited to the search for the sacred text. Scarlet Witch will be the main protagonist of the series, and will put together a team of heroes to save the world from the threat of the Book.