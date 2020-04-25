Scariolo: "There is a general will to extend my contract to Paris 2024"

Share it:

The national basketball coach, Sergio Scariolo, assured that there is "a general will" to extend his contract as coach of the Spanish team "until Paris 2024", that is, the next Olympic event after Tokyo next summer.

"We are speaking for a continuation of our collaboration, to extend my contract until 2024, in Paris. There is a general desire to extend my professional situation as a Spanish coach. I am at ease and now we have to translate those wills into a real and firm agreement, "Scariolo said in statements to the Eurosport 'Confinados' program.

"Right now we are all quite optimistic and Hopefully it can be done when the situation returns to normal"added the Italian coach, who has trained the Spanish basketball team in two stages (2009-2012 and 2015-present).

Asked about the return to competition given the situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Scariolo was very clear. "Everyone's safety is ahead. And not only about the players, because we would play without an audience, of course, we talk about all the people around the competition. Even the workers of the hotels where the players are staying ", reasoned the world champion with Spain in 2019.

"There are many things that I hope for, I cross my fingers, and I pray that none of them escape. Health is essential and the risk of relapse, to put it vulgarly, is so great that not only at the level of loss human, which is the most important thing, but also in terms of expense and effort. It would be going back, closing again after opening with haste, "added Scariolo.

Furthermore, in relation to his work as an assistant to the NBA Toronto Raptors, the technician said that he is "happy" for his double work. "I have all the responsibility for offensive play before and after the game. During the game I am dedicated to advising the coach on these offensive plays and how we have to play, "he explained.

"Regardless of the game, and other loose things, that is the bulk of my work. It is true that there is a filter – which is the last decision – which is the coach. I feel deeply respected by the coach and by the players Has it ever happened to me that they preferred other ideas and the first few weeks it still creates a mini trauma for you, but then you adapt, "he said.

"I keep learning a lot of things in the NBA, less and less over time, but it's still learning. Especially in the first two years: so many plays, so much technology, so much of everything, and it shows that it is much more advanced than in Europe. Although then -in the end- basketball is basketball. The adaptability from one side to the other is essential for the management of the game, "he said.