Scariolo: "The federation asked me to renew but I must reflect"

The Italian Sergio Scariolo, coach of Spain and assistant to Nick Nurse, coach of the Toronto Raptors, of the NBA, assured this Friday that the Spanish Basketball Federation informed him that he wants to extend his contract, but acknowledged that he needs to "reflect".

'The Spanish federation told me of its willingness to renew my contract and I am grateful, but you have to reflect. It is not about passion or desire, there are those, I have a lot of fun and things have been phenomenal. I am grateful for this opportunity, but we must talk, 'Scariolo acknowledged in an interview on Italian television' Sky Sport '.

'I have to speak to Spain and the Raptors, because they also expressed the same intention to renew our bond. We must square all the components, also the family aspectBecause with so many commitments, the time for the family is little, 'he continued.

Scariolo, who conquered in September 2019 the Basketball World Cup in China with Spain, It has a contract with the Spanish Federation until next summer.

The Italian coach is currently in Toronto and assured that the NBA is "fiercely" determined to end the season, as soon as the coronavirus emergency allows it.

"The NBA is fiercely motivated to end the season when possible. He has no problem playing his games in the summer, without an audience, in one place. They are preparing the options. The situation in the United States is becoming more worrying every day and I don't know when the conditions may occur. ' said.