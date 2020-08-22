Scarface becomes a school play: the video is all funny

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Among the many films of Brian De Palma, the cult that is perhaps most remembered and loved by the general public is the legendary Scarface with Al Pacino in the role of Tony Montana, one of the roles that has consecrated him to a great Hollywood star and international superstar, so well known that now even children are thinking about imitating him.

Judging from the video that you can admire at the bottom is that it’s really all to laugh about, some brilliant mind has evidently thought well that making elementary school children interpret criminals or prostitutes inside a work full of drugs, sex, weapons and violence with extremely grown-up themes it was a good idea, if only to turn a crime drama into a low-budget theatrical comedy somehow.

The result is simply hilarious and – it must be admitted – truly ingenious and faithful in its own way, with small precautions. No cocaine – of course -, instead replaced by some very good popcorn. Away also the weapons and in their place of the toy guns and submachine guns, one in particular also very futuristic and of a beautiful yellow access so as not to miss anything. The idea of ​​surveillance cameras recreated with drawings is also nice.

There is necessarily the hand of a brilliant while behind this school play of Scarface. It cannot be otherwise. Seeing is believing.