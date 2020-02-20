Scandal! Meme youth were lovers and now their partners want a divorce

A few days ago the video of two young people who were talking in a club went viral and became a fun meme, since while the man is speaking in his ear, the woman is annoyed and her face says it all, But now we know they are lovers.

The image was used by several users, to illustrate awkward situations, which we have all been through, in which we have to listen to someone, even if we don't want to.

However, that meme that brought us great moments of fun It caused chaos and destruction in the two involved.

A radio show revealed that they were lovers and that they arrived together at the club, where they were dancing, until they fought, however, in the end they left in the same car.

The full video, which shows all their interaction, was sent to their respective partners and for that reason They already asked for a divorce from both of them.

