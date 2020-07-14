Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In a new report that will be presented on Wednesday, the High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet describes the lack of access to justice in Venezuela and, especially, the different crimes committed by irregular armed groups to exercise control over the area: mutilations, beatings and shots are among the examples

Scandal in the Premier League over the TAS decision on Manchester City: "Yesterday was not a good day for football" was last modified: by

Share it: