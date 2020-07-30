Scandal in Morocco: the army suspended a game that was being played because several players had coronaviruses

Share it:

A match in Morocco was suspended because several players tested positive for coronavirus

The world is still shaken by the impact of the pandemic of coronavirus. The same happened with sport, which progressively and in some continents, restarted the activity under strict sanitary protocols and, for the most part, without the presence of spectators in the sports facilities of each discipline. That was what happened, for example, with football in Morocco, the first major league on the African continent to resume competition, after a four-month suspension due to the epidemiological crisis.

Beyond the reopening of the first category, the return of the second division of Moroccan football was also completed. Precisely, it was in a match of the GNF 2 -Known as the Botola league 2- where there was a scandal that shook discipline: the duel that starred in the Wydad Temara and KAC Kénitra It had to be suspended because several footballers from the visiting team tested positive for coronavirus in tests that were carried out before the start of the game.

It was 23 minutes of the first half when the Moroccan army entered the field of play to notify the referee of the situation. According to the press in the African country, the person in charge of making the decision to suspend the meeting was the mayor of the city Skhirate-Témara, Youssef Draiss. Once the news was known, the involved club explained that two of the players from the squad that traveled to play the match contracted the virus COVID-19. These new cases add to those that they had already been detected within the group the week prior to the restart Moroccan football.

The referee had to invite both teams to retire to their locker rooms

Pending a resolution on whether the KAC Kénitra will be warned by the authorities of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, the final result of the meeting was also unconfirmed. At the time of the cancellation of the duel, the local team was 1-0 in front. Both teams march in the lower zone of the second division championship standings, far from the promotion positions for Botola, the name that has the first category.

It is important to remember that today, there have already been more than 22 thousand cases of coronavirus and 334 deaths in Morocco. With regard to the return of activity in the rest of the countries of Africa, the next major championships to be resumed are that of Tunisia, on August 2, while soccer in Egypt will begin on August 6.

For its part, in South Africa a reset date was set for August 11. The particular case is that of soccer in Algeria, which has not yet decided on its resumption date or if it will decree that the tournament ended with the positions before the pandemic. The Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Nigeria and Senegal, on the other hand, decided to cancel their respective leagues.

One of the teams leaves the field after the suspension of the match

