Scandal in Brazil: Neymar's stepfather suffered an alleged “domestic accident” after arguing with the footballer's mother

Police are investigating the case of the 23-year-old

The Brazilian Police investigates the alleged domestic accident that occurred with the footballer and model Tiago Ramos, stepfather of the star Neymar, and who was wounded in his arms during an argument with the mother of the Paris Saint Germain attacker, authorities said Sunday.

The Civil Police of the São Paulo port of Santos, the city where Ramos and Nadine Gonçalves reside, confirmed that the event that occurred last Tuesday is under investigation and that is why lThe couple was summoned on Saturday to present a formal statement on the facts.

According to information leaked by the authorities, the couple, who recently returned to share the same roof after a few weeks of separation, explained that it was a "domestic accident", after the discussion, when Tiago punched one of the apartment windows.

Thiago Ramos and Neymar's mother are living together in Brazil

The case became relevant when a group of neighbors of the couple called the police because of the screams coming from the apartment, to which the agents and an ambulance went for the wounds that Ramos had on his arms.

The 23-year-old footballer and model, thirty years younger than Neymar's mother, was transferred to a medical center in Santos, where he was subjected to the suturing of his wounds, some with deep cuts, and was discharged a day later.

The Neymar Press Office, in turn, reported that "both are well and continue with their routine of social isolation " It is maintained throughout the state of Sao Paulo, epicenter of the new coronavirus that accounts for almost 673,000 confirmed cases in Brazil and is close to 36,000 deaths.

In the image, the Brazilian PSG player Neymar Jr. and his mother Nadine Gonçalves. EFE / Alejandro Garcia / Archive



After the incident An alleged Neymar audio dialogue with his friends circulated on social media, in which the forward calls his stepfather "viadinho" (deer), a word used in Portuguese to refer contemptuously to homosexuals, and one of them says that if he were with his mother he would "kill" him, however, The player did not comment on the veracity of the audio, but he did not deny it either.

Ramos already has a history of domestic violence in Spain, after a complaint filed with the authorities of the European country by his former Spanish partner Rita Accomplished, 44, a clerk who obtained a court order for the Brazilian to no longer approach her.

The event occurred last year when the Brazilian was a member of the fifth division of the Iberian country in Guareña., which he arrived after defending Joao Pessoa's modest Botafogo, in Paraiba, his native state, and passing through the lower categories of Salvador Bay and small teams such as Alecrim and Ferroviario.

