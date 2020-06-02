Scandal in Barcelona: they assure that five soccer players had coronavirus

Share it:

RAC 1 reported that five players tested positive for COVID-19

A few days after the return to the Spanish championship competition the program "You will say" of the Catalan radio station RAC1 revealed that five Barcelona first team players and two technicians tested positive in coronavirus examinations that were carried out in early May at the institution.

Without giving names, the media confirmed the information that the club has not yet ruled on. However, according to the newspaper Sports world, the club will not deny the news since "The power to communicate the results of the tests carried out to the footballers corresponds to LaLiga."

The tests to which the aforementioned medium refers they contradict the first tests in which they assured that no cases had been detected of COVID-19 in the Barça squad.

Rumors began to take shape in the European country after The vanguard confirmed, at the end of March, that the entity which had presented its first two positive cases, coming from the club's medical sector: Ramón Canal, head of the medical services and Josep Antoni Gutiérrez, medical manager of the handball team.

Those two positives had put the entire institution on alert since both infected They had had contact with the main figures of the soccer and handball campuses.

The fact that Barcelona is facing the last phase of group training, preparing for the restart of the tournament, it shows that the infected cases would already be recovered and free of the virus.

The Barcelona will resume its commitment to defend the title of the Spanish tournament on Saturday June 13 as a visitor against Real Mallorca after a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, while Real Madrid will host Eibar a day later, La Liga organizers announced Sunday.

Until the time of cessation of activities, The culé led the tournament with a two point advantage over Madrid after 27 games.

The restart of the season will start with a local derby between Seville and Real Betis on June 11 and there will be matches for the next seven days, with Barca hosting Leganés on June 16 and Real Madrid playing at home against Valencia on June 18.

