Scandal in Barcelona: a companion of Messi broke the quarantine a few days after the return of football

He is not the first and surely he will not be the last professional footballer to break the quarantine and show himself on social networks, but it is undoubtedly one of the cases that took the most importance because it is Barcelona and the re-release of the team led by Quique is so close. Setien in the Spanish league. Nelson Semedo, target of criticism.
The Portuguese footballer failed to comply with the ministerial order that requires resignations with a maximum of 15 people in that territory, where Phase 2 of the quarantine for the coronavirus is carried out. The information and images were provided by four sports.
As reported, the right-back participated in the birthday of Juan Castaño, a renowned tattoo artist, with at least 20 guests not counting the waiters who served last Monday night at the Itxaso Restaurant Lounge Club in Castelldefels.
Those who attended the event published photos and videos on their respective social networks, but when they realized that the presence of the Barça figure had gone viral, they removed the audiovisual content. From the Catalan institution they reported unofficially that they were not aware of this situation.
The last cases of players in La Liga had been the four of Seville in one meal (The Argentines Lucas Ocampos, Franco Vázquez and Éver Banega plus the Swiss Luuk de Jong) and also the Serbian of Real Madrid Luka Jovic, who had skipped the quarantine in his country.
Barcelona is preparing to face the date 28 of the Spanish competition in what will be its official return to football after the break required by COVID-19. This Saturday he will visit Mallorca (17:00 Argentine time) with the mission of stretching the two-point gap with his current escort, Real Madrid, who will receive Eibar on Sunday.
It is awaited by the word of one of the authorities of Barcelona or the Spanish Federation to determine if there will be a reprimand for the 26-year-old Portuguese defender.
