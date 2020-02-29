Scandal at the César Awards after the victory of Roman Polanski

Share it:

"Welcome to the last … oops, at the 45th edition of the César". Thus began the gala its presenter, Florence Foresti. And it is that some more controversial awards are not remembered than this edition of the "French Goya". 'The officer and the spy', by Roman Polanski, had the highest number of nominations, 12. Protests in the streets against the renowned pederesta forced the resignation of the direction of the Academy days before the Gala.

To honor those and those who have made films in 2019, to recover the serenity and make the film festival continue to be a party, the Board of Directors for the Promotion of Cinema (the Academy of Cinema Arts and Techniques) has made the unanimous decision to resign.

Speaking of nominations, there were four films that aimed to become the most awarded. In addition to that of Polanski, who won three awards, 'Thank God', by François Ozon, took 1 of 8, 'Portrait of a woman on fire', by Céline Sciamma, 1 of 10 and 'Les miserables', which He took 4 of 12, including the Best Movie. But the scandal came when it was Roman Polanski elected as Best Director. No one on the team had come to the gala to reduce the obvious tension of a ceremony surrounded by protests. However, the personal prize to Polanski triggered the outrage of many. Especially from Adèle Haenel, that night nominated for 'Portrait of a woman on fire' and winner of 2 César, who left the place of the ceremony with an ironic "Long live the pedophilia".

Haenel is not only one of the best French actresses of her generation, but also a survivor of sexual abuse when he was between 12 and 15 years old by another director, Christophe Ruggia. The filmmaker, who directed it in his first film, 'The Devils', has already been contributed by the Society of French Directors following the complaint of the actress last November. In statements collected by the country:

I always sat on the couch and he in front of me, in an armchair, then came to the couch, hit me, kissed my neck, smelled my hair, stroked my thigh down towards my sex, began to put my hand under my T-shirt and chest. I was excited, I rejected it but it was insufficient, I always had to change places.

The actress, who left the room together with the director Céline Sciamma and Noémie Merlant, had declared days before "To recognize Polanski is to spit in the face of all the victims. In other words, raping women is not so bad. ". Hopefully this scandalous gala is a turning point for French cinema, the national industry that has more reluctance and confrontations with the ideas and defenses derived from #MeToo.