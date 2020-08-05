Scalebound: Kamiya invites players to write to Phil Spencer to resurrect the game

Share it:

Years after the cancellation of Scalebound, we continue to talk about the Platinum Games project canceled by Microsoft at the beginning of 2017. Since then rumors have been chasing each other about a possible return of the game, but how are things really?

Interviewed by GameXplain, Hideki Kamiya and Atsushi Inaba have declared themselves interested in working on Scalebound again but any decision to do so lies solely with Microsoft, the owner of the IP. Phil Spencer has worked hard in recent years to make Xbox attractive also for Japanese studios and only recently are we seeing the first fruits of these labors … Spencer is the right person to ask for the return of Scalebound, for Inaba:

"We are happy to see that many people are related to Scalebound. It's interesting … and we would like to see him go out one day, we wouldn't mind, absolutely. We're working on it? No. Will we have this opportunity? It is not for me to say it but it would certainly be nice to be able to do it, we advise you to write to Phil Spencer if you want to play Scalebound."

The two members of Platinum Games conclude their appeal with a "let's do it again Phil, together again!", a real declaration of intent therefore by Inaba and Kamiya (the latter, however, accustomed to"trollare"very often when we talk about Scalebound, as we know), as underlined by the two, however, unfortunately the Japanese company has no power in this regard. Phil Spencer recently reiterated that Scalebound is not in development for the Xbox Series X and therefore there seems to be no desire to take this project back in hand.