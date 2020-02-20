Sayonara Wild Hearts: Annapurna announces the Xbox One version with a new trailer

Share it:

Annapurna Interactive and developer Simogo have announced the arrival of Sayonara Wild Hearts on Xbox One. The musical title, launched exclusively on Apple Arcade, will be available for play on February 25 on the Microsoft home console.

Originally published in September 2019, Sayonara Wild Hearts is a music video game with a particular artistic direction. After going out on mobile devices thanks to Apple ArcadeSomogo's game debuted on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, and then landed on PC (via Steam) in December last year.

Annapurna Interactive has therefore announced with a new launch trailer that from February 25 also the players of Xbox One is Xbox One X they can get their hands on the game, thus completing the various publishing platforms.

Before leaving to the launch trailer of the Xbox One version, we remind you that the review of Sayonara Wild Hearts, edited by Marco Mottura, is available on the pages of Everyeye.