Sax, member of the Damned Neighborhood, is in critical health

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few minutes ago, La Maldita Vecindad shared a statement on her official Instagram account in which it is reported with great sadness that Sax, one of the members, is in serious health.

According to the information shared, his state of health is critical after struggling for years with a serious illness.

Carnalit @ s, we issue this statement to inform you with much regret that our carnal Sax is currently in a critical state of health derived from a condition he has struggled with for some time, "the band said.

Likewise, fans and fans were asked to send all the good vibes and energies so that the member can recover from the delicate situation he is going through.

On the other hand, the group explained to their fans that the activities and commitments that were already contemplated for the band will be kept informed through their official pages.

It should be mentioned that Sax is also a family man, since he has a wife and two children.