Saw Filtered Title – Reboot Saga Saw 9 New Title

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Lionsgate has not confirmed anything but, the speed with which some Internet forums have decided to erase information about the final title of the unexpected restart of the franchise that started ‘Saw’(James Wan, 2004), makes us think that some truth may be behind.

‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw', something like "Spiral: From the book of Saw”, Is the title that has been released of what would be the ninth installment of a saga that aims to reinvent itself thanks to its producer and main star, Chris Rock.

"Many times I go to the movies or watch a TV show and say, "Wow, a couple of jokes made a difference there." I love Saw, but I thought I had almost no humor. It seemed like a good place, good fertile ground”, Rock explains the statements shared by MovieWeb. "I have seen a previous assembly of the new Saw. It's still Saw, it's bloody, it's gore, but there's a hint of humor here and there. We're not renewing, it's not Scary Movie, it's Saw"

With Samuel L. Jackson playing the father of Rock's character, the confirmed cast closes him Max Minghella ('The maid's tale') as the protagonist's partner, William Schenk Y Marisol Nichols ('Riverdale'), who will be police captain Angie Garza.

Darren Lynn Bousman will be the director of this new ‘Saw’After being responsible for‘Saw II’(2005),‘Saw III’(2006) and‘Saw IV’(2007). Bousman has also directed ‘Repo! The Genetic Opera’(2008) and the segment‘The Night Billy Raised Hell' from 'Halloween tales’(2015).

Although initially it was said that the release date of the new ‘Saw'It would take us until autumn next year, we will finally be able to enjoy our dose of torture a little earlier, exactly on May 15, 2020.