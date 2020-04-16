         'Saved by the Bell': Reboot Trailer Brings Several Old Acquaintances Back to Bayside

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The 'Saved by the Bell' reboot was to be one of the great cover letters of Peacock, the new streaming service from NBCUniversal, but the coronavirus crisis may end up delaying it. However, those responsible for the platform did not want to wait any longer to launch the first trailer of the series that brings back several old acquaintances to Bayside.

"Do you remember how much fun high school used to be?" A.C. comments Slater (Mario Lopez) to Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley) shortly after starting this, only to be answered that it was 30 years ago. The first is nostalgia to recover the followers of the original series.

Then we found out more details like that Slater is currently a professor of Physical Education at Bayside Institute and we meet Marc Morris (Mitchell hoog), Zach's son, and Jamie Spano (Belmont Cameli), Jessie's son. Curiously, one of the great absentees of this trailer is Zach Morris, but rest assured, we will see the mythical character played by Mark Paul-Gosselaar, and also to Tiffani Thiessen like Kelly Kapowski.

For the moment no release date scheduled for this new 'Saved by the bell'. One of the reasons is that the filming of the series had to be interrupted this past March due to the coronavirus and it is unknown when it will be able to resume.