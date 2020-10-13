Save Me Too: review of the second season of the Sky series

After an exciting start to the season, the British series has come to an end Save Me Too, written and performed by Lennie James released on Sky Atlantic from 10 August 2020 and available on Sky On Demand. It has been more than a year since the death of Jody (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness), Nelly’s daughter, but, as seen in the preview of Save Me Too, the man cannot find peace, although in the hearts of acquaintances and friends the suspicion is growing that the girl is now lost forever.

After discovered on the dark web a disturbing round of child prostitution in which Jody seems to be involved too, Nelly is divided between the search for the girl and support for one of the victims of this horrible trafficking. Added to this is a new accusation brought by the police: the killing of Gideon Charles (Adrian Edmondson), one of the perpetrators of the incident. Thus begins a new complex investigation for Nelly, increasingly lonely. Deprived of police support, this bizarre hero stops at nothing to find out the truth about his daughter’s disappearance.

Nelly Rowe, the hero in the yellow jacket

While not telling anything new, Save Me Too also manages to confirm its originality in this second season. The particular approach to the crime plot is breathed in each episode, and is found above all in the choice to focus the story on an imperfect protagonist, who seems to increasingly take on the role of a unlikely hero. Season 1’s Nelly Rowe has grown from a rootless man to a father willing to do anything to save his child. It’s not just a personal interest or a willingness to ward off suspicion, as it seemed to happen in the first installments of the previous season, but a sincere need to do the right thing for family, friends or people who cross his path.

Right from the title Save Me Too in fact, it seems to suggest that Nelly’s mission is much greater: her task is not only to save her daughter, but also all the figures that gravitate around him. Now a hallmark of the protagonist, his inevitable yellow jacket – for which friends often tease him – looks like a symbol, similar to the uniform of a comic hero who fights crime not for a personal purpose, but because it is necessary and right.

The evolution of Nelly Rowe, although closely linked to the loss of her daughter, is one of the strengths of Save Me Too. He remains an imperfect and sometimes immature man, but his charisma, his determination and his strong bond with the other main characters make him an interesting and different protagonist.

One plot, many stories

With a simple, linear and free of particularly innovative elements, Save Me Too fits into the scene of thriller series with dignity, demonstrating the importance of good writing. Among the merits of this title, in addition to an excellent interpretation of Lennie James and a remarkable cast of supporting actors, there is undoubtedly the ability of the product to tell not one, but many credible and human stories. The kidnapping of Jody and many other young girls like her is the focal point of the series, but it’s not the only story carried forward. As with the first season, the characters that gravitate around the protagonist have a lot to say, but they do it sparingly, as if their sufferings remain deep and difficult to probe. Between all, the couple dynamics between Melon (Stephen Graham) and Bernie (Alice Feetham) return to stand out, which here take on autonomy from the rest of the plot.

Due to past allegations of pedophilia and Bernie’s very young age when the two met, she gradually loses faith in him when she discovers she is pregnant with a girl. This deep and complex drama within drama sometimes manages to captivate the viewer as much as the main plot.

Something similar happens to Grace (Olive Gray), the girl Nelly rescued in the season 1 finale. Her behaviors throughout the series are complex and ambiguous, to be read in relation to what happened to her. Grace is another demonstration of the will of Save Me Too to reject flat characters, in favor of figures that are difficult to analyze. While this deepening of the psychology of support figures shows Save Me Too like a mature and multifaceted series on the other other characters lose strength, more interesting during the first season and now passed a little on the sly.

However, their potential remains considerable and can represent excellent narrative material for the third season (hypothesized due to the open ending of this second). Save Me Too it is ultimately a well-written and realistic product, valid precisely because it does not give the reader an ordinary thriller. The twists are very few, in favor of one measured narration, to credible behavior and to a personal pain that does not need to be described in order to be perceived.