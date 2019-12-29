Save € 250 on the purchase of PS5 by bringing back PS4 Pro: the promotion of GameStop

Share it:

PlayStation 5 has not yet been revealed, but GameStop has already launched a tempting promotion ahead of the launch set for Christmas next year.

Did you get a PlayStation 4 Pro as a gift during the holiday season? You will be happy to know that by bringing it back to GameStop next year with two games valid for promotion at the time of the withdrawal, you will get a minimum discount of 250 euros on the purchase of a brand new PS5!

More details are available in the stores and on the official GameStop website. We would like to remind you that in the case of promotions that require the withdrawal of consoles, these must be intact, functioning in every single part and not tampered with in any way, as well as complete with all the accessories included at the time of purchase.

What do you think of this offer? Will you take advantage of it next year when you are about to buy the new PlayStation 5? Speaking of Sony's next generation console, do you know that the patent of the alleged DualShock 5 has recently been leaked? The controller of the future console may have additional buttons on the back for a greater customization of the gaming experience.