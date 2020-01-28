Savage Avengers: Doctor Strange exhibits a peculiar Iron Man armor

Share it:

With the introduction of Conan the Barbarian into the Marvel comics universe, the character has carved out a first-rate role in the magazine Savage Avengers, together with its historical antagonists. In recent issues, Wolverine, The Punisher and Brother Voodoo have teamed up to stop Gath's offensive.

Conan managed to snatch Gath's amulet of power, Agamotto's Third Eye, attracting Doctor Strange and Doctor Doom into its orbit. The mysterious appearance of an unknown city in Egypt pushes the three to investigate, assuming that it was a sortie of Gath.

Their scent turns out, unfortunately, correct. Gath uses his amulet to get rid of Doom, but to his surprise he discovers that he has made a mistake: the target he hit was an artificial reproduction, while the real Doom had run away to the city.

Subsequently Gath finds himself face to face with Doctor Strange, and in the clash the latter remains poisoned, but suddenly bursts into Doctor Doom, who releases a missile from which an armor comes out who immediately goes to cover Strange's body – taking care of his poisoning.

The armor that you can see at the bottom is the same used by Doctor Doom in the period following the death of Tony Stark, in which he played the role of champion of justice to try to redeem himself from his previous experiences as an antagonist.

