Saúl, on the Anfield pitch minutes from the game: "Turin? It can't be today"

Saúl Ñíguez has been interviewed by Movistar + in the preview of the decisive match against Liverpool. More impossible before, since the midfielder spoke minutes before the warm-up, to the Atlético's arrival at Anfield.

On the mythical lawn, Saúl has denied that they spoke during the week about the Turin setback: “Honestly no, it is a lesson that you have to learn directly from your stumble. At home we were better than Juventus, at home they were better than us. Which today cannot be, you have to face the game as if the first leg had not been played, today is a unique match, it is the final to continue in this beautiful competition that we like so much and we have to face as such ”.

"With a lot of desire to face this emotion, to play in this tremendous field and as always with our fans that today does not leave us alone despite all the problems that may exist. They come 3000 souls that they are going to leave everything on the field just like us ”, he added.

Finally, questioned about the "plan" that Atlético will follow, he replied: "Everything depends on the party, in these games there is no plan because you have one thing in mind and suddenly the opponent changes it completely, we have to adapt to all conditions and do it as soon as possible, not to lose a single minute in the match ”.