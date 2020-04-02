Saúl Craviotto returns to patrol the streets as a Gijón police

Saul Craviotto He has parked his duties as an Olympic champion and participant in the Tokyo Olympics and has refocused on his job as a Police. The canoeist works in Gijón doing the "usual duties" of an agent in a city where the veciones show "a good degree of responsibility with the confinement", as reported in 'Trade'.

The athlete requested his intention to return to his job after the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Craviotto says that he is very comfortable doing his job as a police officer and thanks his colleagues for the welcome they have given him. "I can't ask for more," he says.

A "sensible" decision

The canoeist, belonging to the Catholic University (UCAM), and winner of four Olympic medals, believes that it is "sensible" to postpone the Tokyo Games "even if it is a hard stick after three years preparing" and has sent a message on behalf of the Spanish delegation: "We will leave our skin more than ever because our country deserves a joy. "

Craviotto, 35 years old – born on November 3, 1984 in Lleida – and three-time world champion, continues to be one of the great Spanish tricks to shine in the Japanese capital after having won paths gold medals in Beijing 2008 (K2 500 meters) and in Rio de Janeiro 2016 (K2 200) and having achieved silver in the K1 200 of London 2012 and the bronze in that same test in River four years ago.

The postponement of the Games due to the expansion of the coronavirus COVID19 – will take place July 23 to August 8, a year later than expected-, how his preparation will be and the confinement to which he is subjected has spoken from home and his statements have been released by UCAM.

"The decision that the Games be in the summer of 2021 is the most sensible and correct given the situation we are experiencing worldwide. It is a tough stick because we have been preparing for that event for three years, but it is what it touches and the most important thing is health. The Games are in the second, third or fourth plane and health restrictions must be heeded and stay at home, which is the best way to combat this pandemic and there will be time to prepare, "he said.