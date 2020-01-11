Saúl: "A final is still playing against Real Madrid"

Saúl Ñíguez, one of the captains of Atlético de Madrid, has appeared before the media in the pre-final of the Spanish Super Cup. For the mattress player as a youth player, it is a very important game that still "putting" Same as the first day.

The final against the eternal rival

"The truth is that he keeps putting me to play against the eternal rival, it is a sweet moment to be able to face such an opponent in a new final," says Saul, who says he is not afraid after the loss of losses in the finals against Madrid: "We are not afraid, when we are united you stay calm "he points out.

Simeone's preparation for the final

"Simeone works more normal days than the days of the finals, because he was a player and knows that in appointments like that we do not need that motivation. He transmits that hunger in the day to day"

The epic against Barcelona in semis

"We did not know and we could not harm Barça in the first part, we have the best goalkeeper in the world and we are more confident."

"The team gets the best of itself when we're on the ropes."