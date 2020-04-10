         'Saturday Night Live' will broadcast a program "from home" this weekend

Share it:

After the cancellation of the program due to the pandemic by coronavirus that plagues the world, 'Saturday Night Live' has rethought the situation and announces a remote program for this weekend.

Laughter from the comedian's couch

NBC announced in a statement that this Saturday, April 11, SNL will broadcast "remotely produced content"As a measure of social estrangement. The show is titled 'SNL at Home.' The show is known to include a 'Weekend Update' and original content featuring members of the show's current cast, but what remains unclear is whether the content will be broadcast live, will include guest, cameos, or the classic performance musical.

Now the program is in its season 45, something lacking in legends and comedians with weight beyond the historical Kenan Thompson, who already has 17 years of experience and is the longest-serving member in the history of the show.

Despite the technical limitations of broadcasting such a varied program remotely, the Lorne Michaels team surely knows get out of the mess with the usual hearth. And it's also likely that it needs to be edited and not risk that a drop in the networks will torpedo its live broadcast. Be that as it may, long live SNL.