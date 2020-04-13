         'Saturday Night Live At Home': Historic show overcomes quarantine with Tom Hanks' happy return

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A month after stopping for the same reason that everything in the world has stopped, the 'Saturday Night Live' team offers a new remote delivery through 'Saturday Nigh Live At Home', an irregular program with some surprise, an exceptional guest and raffling how he can get away from his essence: recorded and without an audience.

Live from the end of the world

Tom Hanks himself, one of the five most-invited stars on the show, recognized him: "It's not easy trying to be funny now miso, but trying to be funny is the essence of SNL, so, what the hell, let's try it. "Perhaps this way the star, who along with his wife Rita Wilson was diagnosed with the virus, was cured of any criticism that could fall on his shoulders now that New York City lets you hear the birds singing.

It is not the first time that the program tries to put a smile on the citizens after a crisis, because there was Paul Simon playing The Boxer after the fateful September 11 and Chris Rock's Nat X after the Los Angeles riots, welcoming to "all my followers who will be watching me on new televisions". As Hanks said: "There is no longer a Saturday. Every day is today. And we're not really live, but we're doing everything we can to make this feel like the SNL you know and love. "

In his monologue from his home kitchen, he joked about getting rid of the tracksuit for the occasion and noted: "Now I am the true father of America, since nobody wants to be near me and I make people feel uncomfortable. "

Homage to the fallen

The most moving moment of the night It was undoubtedly the tribute to the show's musical director of skits, Hal Willner, who died by COVID-19 a few days ago, and with tributes from historical cast members such as Tina Fey, John Mulaney, Bill Hader, Adam Sandler or Amy Poehler. The show ended with a touching version of 'Perfect Day' by his old friends. Much more exciting than our 'Resistiré', no doubt. Larry David also introduced himself as Bernie Sanders to explain his decision to end his campaign this week: "I finally have time to relax and end that heart attack that started in October."

The official musical guest of the evening was Chris Martin, lead singer for Coldplay, who performed Bob Dylan's 'Shelter from the Storm'. As Hanks warned at first, this was not a typical episode of the show, it was just part of a global effort to verify how an old school show works in this new reality caused by a pandemic.

'SNL at Home' turned out to be a somewhat unsatisfactory experiment, mainly lacking the laughter of the live audience, something that evoked his disturbing final credits, touring a stage as empty as the streets of New York City. They are now, live, on something more serious.