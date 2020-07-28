Satoru Iwata, tribute book to the Nintendo President: coming also in the West

Share it:

About five years have passed since the sad departure of Satoru Iwata, historical President of the Kyoto House, who held this prestigious position in the years between 2002 and 2015.

To remember this important personality, a has been published in Japan for some time volume aimed at representing a real one tribute. Now, the book is ready to debut even beyond the borders of the Rising Sun, thanks to a first English translation. To announce it is VIZ Media, through the Tweet that you can view directly at the bottom of this news. In its western edition, the book will see the original title "Iwata San"adapted in"Ask Iwata: Words of Wisdom".

Passionate player and developer, as well as loved President and CEO home Nintendo, Satoru Iwata and his management philosophy are the great protagonists of this volume. Currently without a specific release date, but the Publisher confirms that the distribution of Ask Iwata: Words of Wisdom is currently scheduled for the period of the spring next year.

