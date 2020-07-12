Satoru Iwata: Five years after his death, Reggie Fils-Aime remembers the former Nintendo president

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Five years after the death of Satoru Iwata, the former Nintendo of America president, Reggie Fils-Aime, wanted to share a message on social media to honor the memory of the late manager of the Kyoto house.

On the sad anniversary of the fifth anniversary of Iwata's disappearance, Reggie Fils-Aime shared one on Twitter open letter addressed to all video game enthusiasts to explain that "Five years ago my boss, mentor and friend Satoru Iwata passed away. His words and creations have touched so many of us deeply. I keep thinking about him every day".

Other personalities in the sector also wanted to express their condolences for the great president of Nintendo Satoru Iwata, with messages that honor his memory and give us back the image of a person who was able to profoundly determine the course of the entire gaming industry.

Among these, we mention the journalist and presenter Geoff Keighley, with a thought addressed to his friend Iwata: "What a sad day. Today is the fifth anniversary of the disappearance of Nintendo's Satoru Iwata. An extraordinary man who has dedicated his life to printing a smile on all our faces. The last thing he said was' Geoff, Nintendo will always support you with The Game Awards. "He really loved video games.".