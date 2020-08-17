Sasuke Shinden: Uchiha reveals his touching thoughts towards Naruto

Share it:

The bond between Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha has been troubled and has been one of the cornerstones of the whole manga about the blonde ninja. In the end, however, after so many obstacles overcome, Naruto managed to re-establish and strengthen this relationship with his best friend. We've always seen what Naruto thinks, but what are the thoughts of Sasuke?

In Sasuke Shinden we get this answer. The light novel of the world of Naruto sees Uchiha as its protagonist, who indulges in a long inner monologue where he explains a little of his thoughts and feelings. "I am part of the world of Naruto. I am lucky to exist. The warmth it gives off is like what I once felt came from my family. It makes me feel like I really exist in this world. The connections with my family, the love."

Sasuke then goes on to dig up the relationship with revenge that for a long time kept him going: "Revenge supported me. At the same time, it devoured me. Hatred ran in my blood like poison, and I killed all the my other emotions. And when I was turned to stone, he rekindled the fire in my heart once again. I chose a new path. A path that leads from the past to the future. "

There are many light novel of the world of Naruto post war, like the one with Sasuke and Sakura protagonists. The Uchiha is also receiving insights in the recent chapters of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations, the sequel with the new generation of ninja.