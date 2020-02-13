Sports

Sarri's joke at a press conference for which he has been scolded in Italy

February 13, 2020
Edie Perez
Post Italiane, the Italian Post, reproached this Wednesday to Maurizio Sarri, coach of Juventus Turin, for his joke at the press conference prior to the duel cupper on Thursday against Milan, in which he said that if he did not want to be under examination, he would go to 'work in the Post Office'.

'If I didn't want to be under examination, I would go to work in the Post Office,' Sarri said in the Italian afternoon at the press conference on the eve of the visit to Milan in the Italian Cup and, hours later, Poste Italiane published a statement in which he defends that it is 'the largest company in the country'.

'Regarding the statements of Maurizio Sarri' If I did not want to be under examination I would work at the Post Office ', Poste Italia encourages Don Sarri to dedicate part of your important time to inform yourself that Poste Italiane is the largest company in the country, which is chosen by recent graduates as one of the most attractive companies to work in, 'reads the official statement.

'The exams, despite what Sarri says, there are daily. We wait for you to find out personally about our daily work at one of our 15,000 locations in Italy, 'he concludes

