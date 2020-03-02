TV Shows

Sarita Sosa would have no future in music, reveals producer

March 1, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Sarita Sosa, the youngest daughter of the late singer José José, has the concern to launch as a singer and succeed, and before his position, music producer Abraham Méndez gives his personal opinion.

Sarita Sosa has commented on television shows like Suelta the soup that would soon surprise her with her musical release, since it is something she promised her famous father before she died.

Abraham Méndez, who is a music producer, believes that Sarita Sosa would not achieve success as a singer and talks about it for the Ventaneando program.

Sarita sings well, yes, I have to be honest, but I don't see much future in Mexico, I hope God helps her and walks, but we all know what happened. ”

Méndez, who is the brother of actress and singer Lucía Méndez and lives in the United States, with her comment refers to the situation that Sarita starred in when she took José José from Mexico and kept him away from her children Marysol and José.

Sarita would not be supported by the Mexican public for everything that has happened in the aforementioned and that is why she would not support her as a singer, Méndez warns.




Abraham Méndez worked several years with José José, the Prince of the song, and in a time of his life he also dedicated himself to acting and singing.




Méndez makes it clear in the same interview that if Sarita had acted differently before and during her father's funeral, perhaps the Mexicans would accept her.

