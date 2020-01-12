Sarita reveals José José's intimacies and takes the opportunity to debut as a singer on Telemundo

Share it:

Sarita Sosa, her husband Yimmy Ortiz and her mother, Sara Salazar have put an end to their duel after the death of José José.

Now that they have decided to reappear before the cameras, we saw them in the Telemundo special “Las Navidades de José José”.

In the program that will be broadcast on Telemundo today at 4 pm Miami time (3 pm Mexico time), journalists Jessica Carrillo and Rodner Figueroa interviewed Sarita, Sara and Yimmy.

“Hello friends of‘ Al Rojo Vivo ’here I am with my mom and my husband in dad’s special. We will be here in Telemundo having a great time in this special so beautiful. Blessings".

This is the first exclusive interview where Sarita, Sara and Yimmy appear after José José's funeral.

The special purpose is to remind the Prince of the Song for what they said, "photos never seen before José José in privacy" will be shown, during the last Christmas of José José in life.

In this interview Sara Salazar will pronounce for the first time on the role of Anel Noreña at the funeral of José José.

And in full transmission appeared Belencita, the beloved granddaughter of the singer "Let's give us time."

The most anticipated moment occurred when Sarita made her debut by singing and remembering her father, while her husband played the guitar.

With information from Telemundo.

