Sarah Paulson protagonist of the new poster of the Netflix series

After the first disturbing trailer for Ratched, the new TV series produced by Ryan Murphy, known mainly for American Horror Story. A new poster dedicated to the show was also shared in the past few hours.

You can see the tweet with the image at the bottom of the news, the poster focuses on the character played by Sarah Paulson, famous actress who will be the nurse Mildred Ratched. The series will in fact be a prequel to “Someone flew over the cuckoo’s nest“, a successful film that arrived in theaters in 1975 and directed by Milos Forman, in turn inspired by the book of the same name by Ken Kesey. We will therefore follow the life and early years of Mildred Ratched, the episodes will allow us to discover the evolution of character, become over the years from a perfect nurse to the one seen in film with Jack Nicholson.

The first season will be available starting September 18, the episodes will be set in 1945 in the Northern California area, where Mildred Ratched will be hired to work in a psychiatric hospital, where experiments are carried out on the psyche of patients. The series will consist of 8 episodes, if you are looking for more information we point out this news in which we list the cast of Ratched, a TV series produced by Ryan Murphy together with Evan Romansky and Ian Brennan.