Sarah Jessica Parker replies: who would she have stayed with, with Mr. Big or with Aidan?

The love story starring Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big in ‘Sex in New York’ is one of the most rocambolesque and, why not, toxic that we remember from the small screen. His multiple comings and goings, as well as the eternal doubts that beset the mysterious male protagonist of the series, made that character played by Chris Noth to win the apathy of the fans. Instead, the handsome and always delivered Aidan (John Corbett) always drew himself as the perfect boy for the journalist, although as we all know, at the end of the story Bradshaw chooses Mr Big and after two films (the last one totally unnecessary) they live happily and eat partridges – if in New York there are partridges. But what would Sarah Jessica Parker have done if that choice had depended on her?

The actress took us all out of doubt recently during an interview in the 'podcast' entitled 'The Bradshaw Boys', where she went to talk about her latest wine, Invivo X. Thus, when the interlocutor asked the question, Parker seemed sure of his answer, it will be because they have been done so many times:

“As you can imagine, this question puts me in a complicated situation. But I have a quick and simple answer: I have to opt for Mr. Big … I suppose. The reason is that you cannot tell such a long and unconventional story so that in the end I ended badly. Also, I love Chris Noth, his character was wonderfully written by Michael Patrick King.

Carrie and Aidan, in a scene from the series. HBO

Of course, apart from this ‘shade’ that poor Aidan just received from Parker, it also has kind words addressed to his ex-girlfriend in fiction:

“I love John Corbett very much and I loved Aidan very much. I loved the way he brought it to life (…) Ultimately Carrie had to kill Mr. Big, but it was a pleasure to have fun before reaching that point. ”

