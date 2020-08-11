Sarah Hayland celebrates what was supposed to be her wedding day

Share it:

We return to talk about the interpreter of Haley in Modern Family: Sarah Hayland in fact, she decided to share some photos on Instagram to celebrate what should have been her wedding day.

The Coronavirus epidemic has suspended, among other things, weddings and various ceremonies in which numerous participants would have been present. Even the wedding between Sarah Hayland and Wells Adams were postponed, the two in fact had planned to get married during the previous weekend, but in the end they had to give up. Despite this they decided to share with their fans a series of shots, right in the place of their wedding, sharing them on their Instagram pages.

Here is the message he wrote commenting on the photos: "A couple, a pandemic and a postponed marriage: a series. We were supposed to get married today, instead we took these photos and drank some wine. I love you so much"Sarah Hayland's future husband also shared a message jokingly with his fans:"We were supposed to get married today, but we didn't. I still touched a butt, so it was a nice day".

If you have not yet seen all the episodes of the series, we remind you that Modern Family will be broadcast on Mediaset, exactly it will be present in the programming of Italy 1.