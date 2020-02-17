Sarada shows off in the last episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generation

Share it:

The anime series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generation, after a series of changes compared to the paper version, she joined it with this narrative arc of the Bandits Mujina. In the last episode, Sarada showcases all her ability to resolve a situation.

In fact, in the current arc, our heroes Boruto, Mitsuki and Sarada have infiltrated a maximum security prison-castle for ninja to carry out a mission entrusted to him by a prisoner named Kokuri. Just the latter seemed to hide secrets from our heroes, secrets that have been uncapped from Sarada's sharingan skill. After taking the prisoner to a prison library, the girl uses an illusion that causes Kokuri to empty the bag on the stolen goods she stole. The ability to create illusions to confuse your opponents has always been one of the most powerful skills that we have seen not only in Boruto, but also in the classic series of Naruto, since there were many who wanted to discover the secrets of Sharingan. Do you think Sarada will become even more proficient in the use of this technique? Let us know in the comments below the news!

Recently some fans have complained about the animations used by Boruto's anime Pierrot study who would have recycled some sequences during the episodes. We also leave you with this illustration of Iron Man made by one of the animators of the Boruto series by Cheng Xi Huang.