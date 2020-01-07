Sara Salazar puts Anel Noreña in her place ?: I was José José's love ”

Share it:

This 2019 one of the deaths in the middle of the show that most shocked Mexico was that of José José.

Millions of Mexicans turned to tears when they learned that the Prince of Song's body would come to the country, but only half. The reason? Sara Salazar, widow of José José decided that half of the body would remain in Miami to visit him.

A little more than two months after the departure of the interpreter of “Amar y Querer”, Sara Salazar broke the silence, and in an interview for Al Rojo Vivo, in Telemundo, he gave his opinion, for the first time about Anel's attitude, that some media qualified as the protagonist in the wake of the famous.

José José's widow said she has no grudge against Mexico or Anel, but she wanted to remind him of something:

I know that I was married for more than two decades with my husband and I was the love of his life and I have a daughter. She can give herself the image she wants"

Salazar, however, sent "blessings" to Anel, as he says, she is nobody to judge:

"I am not God to judge anyone, she is the mother of her children and I also do not resent the people of Mexico or anyone"

