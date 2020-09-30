‘Sarà diverso da The Haunting of Hill House’

Despite the assonance in the titles and the belonging to a common narrative universe branded Netflix (Mike Flanagan has already renamed it Haunting Anthology), The Haunting of Bly Manor it will be a profoundly different story from the one told in The Haunting of Hill House.

As you all know, the two series come from as many different novels: the first is the transposition of the novel of the same name by Shirley Jackson, while the story of Bly Manor is the one born from the brilliant pen of Henry James in Il Giro di Vite, a famous story by the English writer.

These are therefore two substantially different stories in terms of themes and characters, as the show’s creator explains Mike Flanagan: “Similarly to what I did with The Haunting of Hill House I wanted to play with ghosts using them as expressions of the emotional wounds we carry behind, of the way past and present can be one. the echo of the other. Those moments do not fall like dominoes, but like confetti“.

The director then continued: “While with Hill House we talked about a close family, here we are talking about strangers, about a family that is created. The people who inhabit Bly Manor come from completely different situations and each of them will learn to know the others through friendships, tensions, conflicts, loves. What makes Bly Manor different is that it is fundamentally a love story. It’s a gothic and romantic story“.

Recently, Flanagan delved into the matter in a backstage video from The Haunting of Bly Manor; Netflix, meanwhile, has released the new official posters of The Haunting of Bly Manor.