Sao Paulo goalkeeper arrested for assault on partner

The Brazilian soccer player Jeangoalkeeper Sao Paulo, was arrested this Wednesday for domestic violence in the city of Orlando (Florida) after tipping his wife until eight punches in the face in the middle of an argument in a hotel, local police reported.

The police record of the 24-year-old player does not include who the victim was, but his wife, Milena Bemfica, published several videos on social networks in which, with a swollen and bruised face and clear signs of blows, he accuses Jean. The police file, with photo included, is published on the website of the Orange County Correctional Department, to which Orlando, the city of amusement parks, belongs, where Jean was spending a vacation with his wife and the two children of both once the football season is over.

The arrest of the footballer, whose real name is Jean Paulo Fernandes, occurred shortly before 7.30 a.m. local time (12.30 GMT) and the charge against him is "aggression (domestic violence)", according to the record. The police report indicates that Jean, who should have been handcuffed by not "cooperate" during the taking of statements, and his wife held in the hotel where they were staying an argument in which the doorman pushed her to the floor from the bed, got on top of her and "hit her in the face three times" .

The victim, "in self defense", according to Edgar Castillo, the officer who took statements and signed the declaration, struck Jean in the head with a hair straightener, which broke as a result of the impact and left the man with a wound on his forehead. "They both stood up and Jean was still aggressive with her ", according to the party, before what the woman threw the hair iron that fell on his leg and cut the archer. The victim "tried to leave the room, but Jean grabbed her by the hair and dragged her to the bathroom where he hit her in the face five more times"informed Officer Castillo, who points out that upon arrival at the scene he observed that the woman's face" was swollen and had bruises under both eyes. "

The sanction of the club

Brazilian Sao Paulo announced that it has taken a measure in relation to the goalkeeper's contract after his arrest in the United States for signs of sexist violence with his wife, but said he can only announce it after the season of holidays.

"Sao Paulo announces that it has made a decision about the future of athlete Jean Paulo Fernandes Filho after knowing the details of the episode that happened today. legal reasons that prevent any initiative during the current holiday period, the club will take appropriate measures as soon as this phase ends, "the club said in the statement.

Although Sao Paulo does not mention it directly, it would be the termination of the contract since the Tricolor board had announced earlier that it would evaluate various penalties to apply to his archer, including unilaterally breaking his contract, which runs until December 2022.