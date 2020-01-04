Entertainment

SAO: Alicization – War of Underworld, the second part of the season teaser has been published

January 3, 2020
The first cour of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld ended last Saturday and today, not even a week after the airing of episode 12, the first teaser of the second part of the season was broadcast. At the bottom of the article you can take a look at the short clip, shared recently by the Twitter profile of AIR.

The video shows some of the great returns that we will see during new episodes, and reveals the powers obtained by the new companions of Kirito and Alice. Asuna, already back in battle at the end of episode 9, uses the account of Goddess of creation, while Shinon and Leafa will be respectively Goddesses of the sun and the earth. The clip confirms, among other things, the month of release of the second part of the season, that is April 2020.

We remind you that the War of Underworld narrative arc is currently in the phase Alicization Awakening, told in Volume 17 of the light novel by Reki Kawahara and previous to Alicization Lasting. Given the huge amount of material available, the hypothesis of a renewal for one seems increasingly probable fifth season with double cour.

And what do you think of it? Are you enjoying this SAO narrative arc? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the opportunity to take a look at the wonderful live performance of LiSA published a few days ago, in which the pop star sang the beautiful Ending "Unlasting".

