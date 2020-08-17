SAO: Alicization – War of Underworld, episode 18 shows the epic return of a heroine

Share it:

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld episode 18 has been available for several days now, but the web just can't stop praise the work done by the guys at A-1 Pictures. The episode has, in fact, staged a splendid fight starring Asuna, and shown the return of two important characters.

In addition to Kirito, finally awakened after a year and a half of waiting, she is back with a brief cameo too Konno Yuuki, the unbeatable swordswoman introduced in the second season of the anime. The girl is the creator of the eleven shot skill "Mother's Rosario", inherited from Asuna after her death.

During the clash between Asuna and PoH, the former ends up being put on the ropes due to the extraordinary power of the antagonist. PoH is now ready to deliver the coup de grace, but Asuna receives the unexpected help of her friend's ghost, thus awakening its latent power. Below you can take a look at an excerpt from the battle, superbly animated by A-1 Pictures.

Yuuki had already reappeared once during the film Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale, helping Asuna during the last fight, allowing her to use her original technique. Again, Kirito's partner managed to get the better of PoH using Mother's Rosario.

What do you think of it? Did you like the episode? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!