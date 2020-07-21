Entertainment

SAO: Alicization – War of Underworld, episode 14 reveals details about Kirito's return

Episode 14 of SAO: Alicization – War of Underworld staged the incredible clash between good and evil, amazing the fan base with very high quality animations. Although the battle was certainly the highest point of the episode, however, many fans seem to have postponed on the presence of another very important scene.

Higa Takeru, one of the developers of the Underworld, has indeed found a way to awaken Kirito, now forced into a comatose stage after the terrible clash with Quinella shown in the final of the third season. As you will surely remember, the hero's fluctlight went into overload after the attack on Ocean Turtle in the real world, and for more than a year now, fans have been clamoring for the protagonist to return.

The fluctlight is basically the player's anime, and after the damage to the electrical support caused by Gabriel Miller and his team, Kirito's ended up breaking. However, Higa notes a series of reignitionsafter the contact between Kirito and three other people: his girlfriend Asuna, his sister Leafa and his friend Sinon. At this point it is revealed that the memories of the three heroines, with whom the protagonist has lived a thousand adventures, could trigger a backup of the fluctlight and reactivate it.

Of course, before this happens, the three girls will first have to regroup, but once they have gathered around Kirito, it is possible that they can provoke his awakening.

And what do you think of it? Are you enjoying this season of Sword Art Online? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, we suggest you take a look at the recent interview with director Manabu Ono, in which these and other very important topics for the future of the series have been discussed.

