SAO: Alicization – War of Underworld, a new poster dedicated to Alice and Asuna has been published

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld episode 12 temporarily paused the adventures of Kirito, currently stuck inside the Underworld together with his partner Asuna. The series will resume in April and in this regard, a brand new official poster has recently been published.

As you can see at the bottom, the protagonists of the illustration are Asuna and Alice, painted for the occasion in a fighting stance. Asuna takes up the variant of his classic rapier, obtained when logging in with the Goddess of creation, while Alice uses the iconic Fragrant Olive Sword.

We remind you that currently the narrative arc of the anime of Study A-1 Pictures is in the stage Alicization Awakening, told in Volume 17 of the light novel by Reki Kawahara and previous to Alicization Lasting. The series will presumably conclude the main events in the second part of this fourth season, and given the huge amount of material available, it would not surprise us to see an early renewal for a fifth season.

And what do you think of it? Are you enjoying this SAO narrative arc? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't done it yet, we recommend you read our review of the mid-season finale of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld.