SAO Alicization Lycoris in action: new trailer for the JRPG dedicated to Sword Art Online

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The western publication of Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris. To deceive the wait, Bandai Namco invites us to take a further look at the production.

The software house has indeed published a new Japanese trailer dedicated to the game set in the colorful universe of Sword Art Online. The video focuses in particular on combat system that players will find themselves using inside the JRPG. Several sequences therefore linger on settings of Sword Art Online, to then focus on action phases that see Kirito and his party mates as protagonists. In the new trailer, space also for the customization options of the appearance of our travel companions. As usual, you can view the trailer directly at the opening of this news.

We take this opportunity to remind you that an additional Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris trailer had recently set for the May 22, 2020 the game's debut date outside of Japan. The video in question, however, was later removed by Bandai Namco herself. The JRPG will offer the ability to control several cast members made available by the developers. For example, it was recently announced that Asuna will also be a playable character in SAO Alicization Lycoris.