SAO Alicization Lycoris coming soon: here is the anime-style Opening Cinematic

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Among the new releases of the month of July 2020 there is also space Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris, new JRPG published by Bandai Namco dedicated to the famous manga and anime series.

Designed by Reki Kawahara, the long-lived saga of SAO is preparing for a new videogame transposition, which will cover, as easily understood, the narrative arc of Alicization Lycoris. In this specific phase of the work, Kirito finds himself in a new mysterious digital world, called "Underworld"Here, in addition to adrenaline clashes, powerful opponents and great action, the Black Swordsman will also find a large number of mysteries to welcome him. Among the latter is the strange bond that unites him to the young man. EUGEO, with whom an important promise seems to have been exchanged.

To prepare the community of fans for the debut of the Japanese role-playing game, Bandai Namco has published the Sword Art Online introductory kinematic sequence: Alicization Lycoris. Made in full anime style, the opening is accompanied by a catchy piece in Japanese: you can view it directly at the opening of this news.

After an initial postponement of SAO Alicization Lycoris, the game is ready to debut on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on July 9th. In the meantime, a rich preview of Kirito's new adventure is available on the pages of Everyeye.