Santos Laguna will leave without fear to face America, assured Guillermo Almada

Santos Laguna has had a difficult start to the tournament and will continue when he faces América this Thursday (Photo: Screenshot / Club Santos)

Santos Laguna has had a difficult start to the tournament and will continue when he faces the America this Thursday. However, the technician Guillermo Almada He trusts his players to beat the leader of the competition.

"It will be a difficult game, but we will go out to play without fear and with the desire to take the three points. We will try to limit them and we trust our footballers, ”said the Uruguayan strategist at a press conference on Tuesday.

Almada recognized that the Eagles are a "Powerful team", although he pointed out that this motivates them more to face them. "Obviously we will not ignore the history and power of its players, but it has the same importance as the other teams ”, he commented.

America is going to go out to find the result. Hopefully we are in an illuminated night and we can contain its attacks

Almada praised his compatriot Federico Viñas, who has scored two goals in this tournament (Photo: EFE)

Also, he praised his compatriot, Federico Viñas, who has two goals in this tournament and has won the title in the box of Miguel Herrera. “He is a great footballer and is going through a great time. We are going to have to mark it constantly ", explained the Guerrero technician.

He also spoke about the case of Jorge Sanchez, who tested positive for COVID-19 this Tuesday. “We have to get used to this new physiognomy that we have to live every day. We have to get used to living with COVID”He declared.

He mentioned that life cannot be stopped due to this disease, but we must continue with the measures of the health authorities. “We cannot stay locked in our house because we have to work, although always with sanitary recommendations ”, he indicated.

Regarding his team, the South American noted that he will have possible absences for this game. Ismael Govea, David Andrade, Bryan Garnica and Ronaldo Prieto They are the footballers who are in doubt for the meeting this Thursday.

Guillermo Almada noted that he will have possible absences for this match (Photo: Courtesy / Club Santos)

"From the first date we haven't had our full potential due to different circumstances, ”Almada said regarding the absences of his squad, although he did not rule out that in the pre-match evaluation he may have some of them.

He anticipated that they will have an approach similar to the one he proposed against Monterrey, where they tied 2-2 last weekend. “We are satisfied with the performance of the team. There are many situations that left us very satisfied, ”Guillermo said.

However, he regretted that all three points were taken from him with a last-minute goal from youth Daniel Parra. "Hopefully at some point we have to win a game without making merits. We deserved the victory against Monterrey, but they tied us ”, he assured.

Furthermore, he noted that July furch will continue to kick penalties, despite having failed against the Rayados. “If he is in condition, we will continue to count on him. He is a good player, but he is human and can err ", concluded the Uruguayan helmsman.

Almada announced that he will carry out an approach similar to the one he used against Monterrey (Photo: Courtesy / Club Santos)

It is worth remembering that Santos and America They will meet at midweek for the double round of Liga MX. The game will be this Thursday at 9:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time) and will be televised by the network TUDN, in restricted signal.

In turn, the Warriors will receive the Atlas Foxes, where they will meet his former coach Diego Cocca. The meeting will be on Sunday August 16 at 7:06 p.m. (Central Mexico time) and the transmission will be in charge of Fox Sports.

