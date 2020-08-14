Santos Laguna seeks to take away America's undefeated: how and where to watch the Águilas game in Guard1anes 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The lagoon team seeks to find stability and strike a blow of authority against the azulcrema

Fernando Gorriaran (Photo: Courtesy / JAM MEDIA / Club Santos)

Day 4 of Guard1anes 2020 comes to an end and this Thursday the football activity begins when the Rojinegros del Atlas host the Diablos Rojos del Toluca and Santos Laguna visit the stadium of the Olympic University Stadium to face the Águilas del América.

The rojinegros arrive at this meeting as the last place in the general table. In 270 minutes, the Guadalajara team has scored 3 goals for and 6 against. For its part, Toluca comes in 17th place with 7 goals against and 5 in favor.

In the other key, The American team hopes to remain undefeated in this new season and to add three. Miguel Herrera's team arrives at the match with 7 goals in favor and 2 against.

On the other hand, the lagoon team seeks to find stability and strike a blow of authority against the azulcrema. Guillermo Almada's pupils wish to climb positions in the general table.

BACKGROUND

*AMERICA CLUB

Along with Pumas and Tigres, América is one of the teams that remains undefeated in this Guard1anes 2020. In three days, the Coapa team has managed to get 7 points out of 9 possible.

The Águilas del América started the season beating (1-2) Pachuca at the Hidalgo Stadium. Some time later, they thrashed (4-0) the Xolos de Tijuana and ended matchday 3 with a draw against Necaxa.

Henry Martin and Federico Viñas are among the tournament's top scorers, as both forwards have two goals each. Both the Uruguayan and the Mexican will be key pieces for the "Piojo" scheme.

Regarding COVID-19, Jorge Sánchez will not be able to play because he tested positive. The defender will be replaced by Paul Aguilar.

In tactical matters, Miguel Herrera will change Ruben González for Santiago Cáseres and Jesús López for Leonardo Suárez.

Henry Martin and Federico Viñas are among the tournament's top scorers, as both forwards have two goals each. (Photo: Twitter / @ClubAmerica)

* SANTOS LAGUNA

The news of Santos Laguna is full of ups and downs. The Laguneros began the competition losing (2-0) against Cruz Azul and winning (2-0) against Guadalajara. For matchday 3, they ended up drawing (2-2) against Monterrey.

Led by Julio Furch and Fernando Gorriarán, Santos Laguna hopes to beat the eagle team. In addition, the appearance of Carlos Acevedo in the lagoon setting has attracted much attention from the Mexican press. Santos Laguna's team has scored 1 away point for 3 at home.

*ATLAS

Atlas' numbers are not the best in Liga MX, as they have 2 defeats and a draw. They started the season losing (3-1) to Tijuana and (1-2) against Pumas. In the end, on matchday 3, they ended up drawing against Atlético San Luis.

* TOLUCA

The Red Devils reap one victory and two losses in the tournament. They started losing (3-1) against Monterrey and won (3-2) against Atlético San Luis. For matchday 3, they ended up losing (2-1) to Mazatlán FC, a newly created team in Liga MX.

The Red Devils of Toluca reaped one victory and two losses in the tournament. EFE / Miguel Sierra / Archive



WHERE TO SEE THE GAMES?

ATLAS VS TOLUCA

DATE: Thursday August 13

SCHEDULE: 19:00 hours

CAMPUS: Jalisco Stadium

CHANNEL: Izzi Television

AMERICA VS SANTOS LAGUNA

DATE: Thursday August 13

SCHEDULE: 9:00 p.m.

CAMPUS: University Olympic Stadium

CHANNEL: TUDN and Channel 5

MORE ABOUT THE SUBJECT

Match preview: America defends the lead against Santos Laguna

Santos Laguna will leave without fear to face America, assured Guillermo Almada

“It is the most important challenge of my career”: Víctor Manuel Vucetich took over as the new Chivas coach