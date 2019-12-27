Entertainment

Santiago Segura starts filming ‘Father there is only one 2’

December 27, 2019
After the blockbuster obtained with ‘Father there is only one’, Santiago Segura has already started filming the second part, which will redirect and star and will again have Toni Acosta, Silvia Abril, Leo Harlem, children Martina D'Antiochia, Calma Segura, Luna Fulgencio, Carlos G. Morollón, Sirena Segura and Peruvian actress Wendy Ramos. The film became a success by raising no less than 14,212,649 euros, a figure that has placed it as the highest grossing Spanish title of 2019.

The filming of the sequel, which will begin in the coming weeks, will take place over several months in natural settings of the provinces of Toledo and Madrid. Co-written again by Segura himself along with Marta González de Vega – who will once again get into the skin of Leticia – the film will start with the triumph of Conchy, the virtual assistant that has made Javier (Santiago Segura) the leader of the mothers' chat. Things seem to go on wheels until unexpected news turns everything upside down …

Produced by Bowfinger International Pictures, Mom went on a trip to the movie A.I.E. and Atresmedia Cine, ‘Father there is only one 2’ will hit theaters next July 17, 2020 from the hand of Sony Pictures Entertainment Iberia. After passing through theaters, it will be available, like the first installment, on Amazon Prime Video.

