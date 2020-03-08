Santi Mina faced the fans of Getafe after a tense final match

The Celticist Santi Mina did not live his best moment in the final stretch of the match between his team and the Getafe from Jose Bordalás. The versatile attacker was angry after receiving several fouls during the second half that triggered to face the stand at the time of replacement.

The moment of maximum tension between Madrid fans and Celtic player would arrive in the 90th minute, when Oscar Garcia set out to change to Santi Mina to give entrance to Pione Sisto. It was there, while on the way to the bench, when the Galician attacker insulted the stands and showed them a wound he had in the tibia after receiving a hard entry from one of his players.

The episode did not go over and ended with the player sitting on the bench, tense, having faced the fans of the Coliseum.