Santander League | Barcelona – Getafe, the live match

Hours and where to see

The 24th match of the Santander League that faces FC Barcelona and Getafe CF will be played on Saturday, February 15 at 4:00 p.m. at Camp Nou. The meeting can be followed through TV through the Game of Movistar LaLiga and in the OTT Mitele Plus. It can also be followed after 3:00 p.m. in Sports Carousel with Dani Garrido and the entire sport band.

Probable lineups

FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Piqué, Umtiti, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Arthur, De Jong; Messi, Griezmann and Ansu Fati.

Getafe CF: Soria; Nyom, Etxeita, Djené, Olivera; Kenedy, Arambarri, Maksimovic, Cucurella; Mata and Molina.

The previous

The Camp Nou will host this Saturday at 4:00 pm a duel of height between the second and third classified of LaLiga Santander, a FC Barcelona that wants to dispel doubts before the challenge that represents the visit of a Getafe CF that is in a great streak of results, in a new duel also between Quique Setién and José Bordalás.

The Blaugranas arrive at the event after winning in Benito Villamarín Real Betis, a team of Setién, for a suffered but fought 2-3 with which they changed the chip, after the elimination in the quarterfinals of the Cup in San Mamés, and the couple continued to pursue the leadership of Real Madrid, which have 3 points.

Waiting for the changes introduced by Setién continue to bear fruit, and bringing the team closer to the idea the technician has in mind, the important thing is to score points and in Seville the goal was achieved. Now, Getafe, represents an equally or more complicated challenge after his clear victory over Valencia (3-0).

The team 'Azulón', third in the table with only 7 points less than Barcelona, ​​comes to this clash with the same idea of ​​going game by game, without wanting to write down that their fight is already to be in the next Champions League , but with the internal desire to turn Barcelona and LaLiga upside down.

Bordalás has several guardians of Setién. The Cantabrian coach of Barça said in the previous one that he has overcome the set between the two, and he did not want to add firewood to the fire that was burning years ago, after the repeated criticisms of Setién to the game of the Bordalás teams, outside the Alcorcón or the Getafe , now.