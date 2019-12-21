Santa Monica turns 20 and celebrates with a flood of God of War artwork

Share it:

That of Santa Monica Studio is probably one of the most well-known and loved PlayStation development teams from the public: it is from their studies that the God of War saga came to life.

And the vicissitudes and adventures of Kratos are the means selected by the software house to celebrate their style in style twentieth anniversary of activity! Directly from the pages of PlayStation Blog, different concept artist Santa Monica's present and past took turns sharing some of their favorite creations and the stories behind their creation with the public: you can observe the entire gallery of images proposed directly at the bottom of this news.

The story by Charlie Wen, who presented to the public a portrait of the first Kratos, made on … a napkin! "After reviewing several iterations of the main character, – says the artist – I was starting to have more clearly in mind who Kratos was, and I was preparing for a lunch and drawing session (…) When ideas started to flow, I realized that I didn't have a sketchbook. (…) The napkins soon filled with Kratos which moved in the air with double blades. I remember using multiple napkins to such an extent that 90% of Kratos' final design emerged on that lunch break".

The images shared by Santa Monica, who recently wished Merry Christmas to the players, retrace thewhole saga, from the first God of War to the PlayStation 4 chapter, which saw the debut of the Norse setting and the character of Atreus: what was your favorite game in the series?